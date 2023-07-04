63,776 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

