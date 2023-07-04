7,494 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

