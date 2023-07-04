8,118 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. 99,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,431. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

