Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 92,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 2,267,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,503. The company has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

