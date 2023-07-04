Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 788,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,066. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.02.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
