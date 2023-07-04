Acala Token Market Cap Achieves $44.55 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $42.85 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.94 or 0.99986771 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

