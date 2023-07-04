Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,290 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 36,653.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 839,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.95 and a 200-day moving average of $376.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

