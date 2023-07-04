Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.57, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

