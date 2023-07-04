Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,702 shares of company stock worth $943,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

