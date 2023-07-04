Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AEHR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $44.25.
Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems
Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.