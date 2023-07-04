aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $173.65 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. aelf has a market capitalization of $173.65 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002572 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

