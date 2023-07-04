Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) vs. DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Financial Review

Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Free Report) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Aimia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of DLH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aimia and DLH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimia 0 0 0 0 N/A DLH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aimia and DLH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimia N/A N/A N/A ($1.14) -2.18 DLH $395.17 million 0.36 $23.29 million $0.75 13.68

DLH has higher revenue and earnings than Aimia. Aimia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aimia and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimia N/A N/A N/A DLH 3.48% 12.81% 4.52%

Summary

DLH beats Aimia on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc., an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company, through its long-term investments, owns and operates Club Premier, a coalition loyalty program; and operates BIG Loyalty, an AirAsia's loyalty program, as well as invests in B2B technology platform and services company, travel technology company, and outdoor advertising firm. The company was formerly known as Groupe Aeroplan Inc. and changed its name to Aimia Inc. in October 2011. Aimia Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. Further, the company provides Infinibyte, a platform-as-a-service cloud service. It primarily serves the federal health services market. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

