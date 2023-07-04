Aion (AION) Price Up 41.3% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $5,092.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00208709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00057086 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031684 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

