AJ Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

AJ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,378 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AJ Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

