AJ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,041 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.6% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

