Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD opened at C$67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$50.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.41. The stock has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

