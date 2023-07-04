Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $108.80 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002908 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006681 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

