Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $110.70 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

