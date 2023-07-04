Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.00 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $109.00 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002933 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006697 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.