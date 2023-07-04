AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.01. 1,479,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

