AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Clorox by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.34. The company had a trading volume of 543,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,345. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

