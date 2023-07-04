AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 238,114 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,114 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises approximately 1.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 5,804,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

