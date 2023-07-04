Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after acquiring an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.