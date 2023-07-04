American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 3.3 %

AEO stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.