American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.43.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

