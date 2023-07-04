AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.92. 844,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $193.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

