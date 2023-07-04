Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

AMGN stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.01. 1,479,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.94. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

