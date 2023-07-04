Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

