AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 101,519 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,519 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

LESL stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

