AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $47,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.28.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

