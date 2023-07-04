AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.1 %

MKC opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

