AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

