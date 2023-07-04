AMI Asset Management Corp Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,169 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $364,402.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,169 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $364,402.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,307 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PWSC opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

