AMI Asset Management Corp Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $876.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $746.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.51. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

