AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

HALO stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

