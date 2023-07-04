AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 423 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $165.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $169.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

