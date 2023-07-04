AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

