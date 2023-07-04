Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

In related news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $182,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares in the company, valued at $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

AMPY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 187,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.35. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 186.60% and a net margin of 103.74%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

