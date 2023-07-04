Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 4th (AFN, BDEV, BKG, BWY, CBAY, CNA, CRST, HLN, INF, INSP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 4th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.46) to GBX 390 ($4.95). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,800 ($60.92) to GBX 4,400 ($55.84). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.28) to GBX 2,200 ($27.92). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 150 ($1.90). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 378 ($4.80).

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 340 ($4.32).

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 720 ($9.14) to GBX 850 ($10.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $310.00 to $355.00.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 370 ($4.70). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 94 ($1.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 580 ($7.36). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

