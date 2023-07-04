Analyzing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -6.87% -6.78% -5.72% RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $383.47 million 8.45 -$29.27 million ($0.53) -106.96 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) N/A

Risk and Volatility

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RenovaCare beats Inari Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About RenovaCare

(Free Report)

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.