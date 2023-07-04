APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Position Increased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group Price Performance

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.