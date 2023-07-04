Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

