ARAW (ARAW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $142.14 Million

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, ARAW has traded 10,078% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $142.14 million and $6.86 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.11298707 USD and is up 44.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $16,414,815.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.