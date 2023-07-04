Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $70.20 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

