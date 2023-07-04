Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0709

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.