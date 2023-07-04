Ark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $45.36 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002092 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002699 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,045,504 coins and its circulating supply is 174,044,500 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.