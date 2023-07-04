Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

