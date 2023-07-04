Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) & AerCap (NYSE:AER) Critical Analysis

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Free Report) and AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group N/A N/A N/A AerCap 24.08% 14.03% 3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of AerCap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AerCap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AerCap 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashtead Group and AerCap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AerCap has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given AerCap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AerCap is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and AerCap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 131.03 AerCap $6.99 billion 2.16 -$726.04 million $7.05 9.03

Ashtead Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerCap. AerCap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AerCap beats Ashtead Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. In addition, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 2,194 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

