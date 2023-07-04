Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Buys 435 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. 2,882,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

