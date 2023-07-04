Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRP traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,500. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.