Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 435 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 3.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $292.99. 363,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.